Sales associates say tax free holiday as big as Black Friday

Some sales associates compare tax free weekend crowds to Black Friday.

"We actually have better sales this year, so it's brought in a lot more people, and we've also found a way to bring in customers. We all post them on Facebook and get our friends and family to share it, so it brings in more customers to bring us more business,"said Aeropostale sales associate, Kimberley Paugh.

The holiday always falls at the end of July, or first weekend in August, to help parents with those back to school wardrobes. Dara Adamo traveled from Bay St. Louis to Gulfport to catch the savings.

"I'm shopping just for my son, he's now entering high school. So I'm trying to cover all the bases for that. Just give him a little variety for some stuff we don't have over there," said Adamo. "It's worth driving over and a little bit off compensates."

But, not everyone is in it for the kids. Some shoppers say it's an incentive to build up their own wardrobe.

"It's amazing how much you save with that. It's excess money you can spend on something else, maybe an extra pair of heels," said Johnnie Griffith.

Along with the tax exemptions, there were plenty of sales. So if not having to pay sales tax wasn't enticing enough, the discounts are what kept some shoppers motivated.

"I don't even think the tax is that big of a deal, I mean considering how low it is. I think it's more so just the fact that all the stores are competing across everywhere. So of course, the deals seem to be a little better this weekend," said Ann Ladner.

Tax free weekend officially ends July 30 at midnight.

