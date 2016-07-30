Volunteers needed for Mississippi oyster gardens

Oyster gardening is coming to Mississippi.

The Mississippi Alabama Sea Grant Consortium discussed the hands-on project at the Pascagoula River Audubon Center on Saturday.

"Pretty much it takes about 45 minutes every week and a half for the growing season. We provide you the gardens, we provide you the oysters. You basically just take care of the oysters," said PJ Waters, MASGC extension specialist. "You don't have to feed them, of course. They're feeding on the natural food that's in the water. Pretty much shaking them periodically, and washing off any mud or algae that may be on the garden itself."

The organization is recruiting for the 2017 season, and says volunteers are always needed. The oysters grown through the project are not for consumption, but rather to help restore reefs, create habitats and clean the waters.

For more information call 251-438-5690 or email oystergardening@masgc.org.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.