Volunteers needed for Mississippi oyster gardens - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Volunteers needed for Mississippi oyster gardens

The oysters help restore reefs and clean the water. (Photo source: WLOX News) The oysters help restore reefs and clean the water. (Photo source: WLOX News)
PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) -

Oyster gardening is coming to Mississippi. 

The Mississippi Alabama Sea Grant Consortium discussed the hands-on project at the Pascagoula River Audubon Center on Saturday. 

"Pretty much it takes about 45 minutes every week and a half for the growing season. We provide you the gardens, we provide you the oysters. You basically just take care of the oysters," said PJ Waters, MASGC extension specialist. "You don't have to feed them, of course. They're feeding on the natural food that's in the water. Pretty much shaking them periodically, and washing off any mud or algae that may be on the garden itself."

The organization is recruiting for the 2017 season, and says volunteers are always needed. The oysters grown through the project are not for consumption, but rather to help restore reefs, create habitats and clean the waters.

For more information call 251-438-5690 or email oystergardening@masgc.org.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:25:14 GMT
    (Source: MDOT)(Source: MDOT)

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

  • Last frosts of the season

    Last frosts of the season

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:23 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:23:24 GMT
    South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

  • $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    Thursday, March 15 2018 11:54 AM EDT2018-03-15 15:54:58 GMT
    The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly