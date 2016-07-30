WATCH LIVE: 2016 Miss Teen USA - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

WATCH LIVE: 2016 Miss Teen USA

(Photo source: Miss Teen USA Facebook page) (Photo source: Miss Teen USA Facebook page)
LAS VEGAS (WLOX) -

The 2016 Miss Teen USA Finals Competition is happening now at the Venetian Theater in Las Vegas, but eager viewers don't have to change the channel to tune in. 

The organization is streaming the event live on YouTube, and Facebook

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly