Retired MHP Trooper Joe Gazzo II laid to rest

On Friday, friends, family, and co-workers gathered to say goodbye to a man who dedicated his life to serving and protecting the public.

Retired Mississippi State Trooper Joe Gazzo II was laid to rest at the Biloxi City Cemetery, following mass at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church.

Gazzo, 69, died on July 27 following a battle with both cancer and liver disease. The Biloxi native was a 30-year service member of the Mississippi State Highway Patrol.

During his time with the patrol, Gazzo was a charter member of the "100 Club"; making more than 100 DUI arrests in a year.

Gazzo retired in 2008.

