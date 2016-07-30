Mississippi leaders co-author police hate crime bill - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Mississippi leaders co-author police hate crime bill

Moran says they want to send the message that violence against police officers will not be tolerated in the state. (Photo source: WLOX News) Moran says they want to send the message that violence against police officers will not be tolerated in the state. (Photo source: WLOX News)
MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

Following recent deadly attacks on police in Dallas and Baton Rouge, some Mississippi leaders are stepping up to offer increased protection for officers who are targeted for violent crimes.

State senators Philip Moran and Sean Tindell are co-authoring a bill which would make the targeting of police a hate crime.

Someone convicted of killing a law enforcement officer can already receive the death penalty. However, if the new bill passes, anyone found guilty of aggravated assault against a police officer could be given more prison time.

"We want to send a message to everyone in America and the whole world that if you come to Mississippi and you intentionally assault, you try and kill or you unfortunately kill an officer, you will receive the maximum penalty that we can possibly issue to you," said Moran. 

Earlier in 2016, Louisiana passed a similar law expanding the state's hate crime statute to cover law enforcement officers.

