Local service club teams up with radio station to 'Stuff the Bus'

It's the start of a new school year and there are hundreds of kids on the coast in need of school supplies. You can help some of those kids out by donating school supplies to the Stuff the Truck campaign.

Local service organization Quota is teaming up with 107.1 the Monkey on Saturday to help stuff the radio station's truck with supplies. They will be parked outside the Walgreens in Gulfport on the corner of Cowan Lorraine and Pass Roads from 9 to 11 a.m.

School supplies can be purchased at Walgreens then donated to the Stuff the Bus campaign. Once the event is finished, Quota will take the supplies and donate them to schools and children in need.

According to radio host Dezmond Santana with 107.1, all types of supplies are needed.

"Backpacks, pencils, pencil cases, notebooks, crayons, glue sticks, Kleenex, wipes...We need everything and anything people can give."

Santana says the community is in need of this type of support and outreach.

"I think the country just needs a little bit of love," he said. "Quota is doing so much to give back to the community and that's what we need. We need to give a caring hand, to reach out and just touch a shoulder, donate what we can."

Quota International Inc. is a service organization that says they offer a "worldwide network of service and friendship." They have nearly 6,000 members with clubs in 12 countries, including on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The club is especially known for their service to the deaf, hard-of-hearing, and speech-impaired individuals, as well as to disadvantaged women and children.

More information about Quota's Mississippi branch can be found at their website.

