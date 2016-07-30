Gulfport man charged with counterfeit checks following police chase

David Russell Allen, 32 of Gulfport, was arrested Saturday morning for possession of counterfeit checks following a brief police chase on foot. (Photo source: Biloxi Police Department)

A Gulfport man is facing charged in Biloxi after he was found with multiple counterfeit checks following a police chase on Saturday.

Authorities say they attempted to pull over a Toyota 4-Runner near Beach Boulevard and Porter Avenue shortly after 3 a.m. on Saturday during a routine traffic stop. When the vehicle stopped, however, a passenger jumped out of the SUV and attempted to run from the scene.

After a brief chase on foot, Biloxi officers caught the man, who was identified as 32-year old David Russell Allen of Gulfport. Upon searching him, they found multiple counterfeit checks exceeding $5,000.

Allen was arrested by Biloxi Police Department and charged with possession of counterfeit instruments. Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain issues a $10,000 bond.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641 or Mississippi Coast Crimestoppers at 877-787-5898 or online.

