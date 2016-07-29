Woodruff extends scoreless streak, but Shuckers lose to BayBears

Brandon Woodruff tied a career-high with 10 strikeouts and extended his scoreless streak to 24 1/3 innings, but the Biloxi Shuckers lost to the Mobile BayBears 1-0 Friday night.

Biloxi (13-21, 52-51) was shut out for the fourth time in the last 11 games and managed just three hits. Two of them were against Mobile starter Josh Taylor, who struck out eight in seven innings.

The BayBears (19-15, 51-53) scored the only run of the game in the ninth inning off Tristan Archer. Todd Glaesmann scored on a fielder's choice off the bat of Dawel Lugo.

Woodruff has struck out 10 batters three separate times this season. The back-to-back Southern League Pitcher of the Week earned a no-decision but is 3-1 with a 0.29 ERA, 42 strikeouts and five walks in five July starts.

