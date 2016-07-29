Community mourns loss of Tatonut founder

The business was closed on Saturday as friends and family mourned the loss of "Big M".

On Saturday, South Mississippians are remembering the man who brought the Coast Tatonut donuts. Robert Mohler, the founder of the Coast favorite shop, passed away on July 29 at the age of 95.

The always busy Tatonut in Ocean Springs was closed on Saturday to mourn the life of "Big M".

Mohler founded the local favorite in 1960, and since then, the donuts unique recipe has attracted people far and wide.

"Oh, Tatonut is like historic here in Ocean Springs," said Louann Sekul "I know he was 95, but still doesn't matter. Wonderful human being, and it's a great loss for Ocean springs."

As famous as the donut shop was, Mohler was loved just as much by the community.

"Mr. Mohler was always present everywhere. He started the Spudnut Shop, and then it became the Tatonut shop, and was also at Miller's gas station. He always had nice comments, and was a wonderful, wonderful part of our community," noted family friend Sharon Harendza.

Funeral arrangements have not been made at this time.

