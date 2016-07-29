Jackson Co. deputy fired after allegations of sex with inmate

According to officials, a Jackson County sheriff's deputy has been fired after an investigation into allegations the deputy was having sexual relations with an female inmate at the adult detention center.

Sheriff Mike Ezell confirmed Friday that the veteran deputy was fired after an internal investigation that began last week.

Ezell says the deputy signed termination papers on July 25. No criminal charges have been filed at this time.

The case will be turned over to the Jackson County District Attorney's office to be presented to a grand jury.

