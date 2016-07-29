MDEQ lifts three water contact advisories, but there are still three areas swimmers should avoid

High bacteria levels mean swimmers should avoid three sections of the Mississippi Sound. (Photo Source: WLOX)

The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality lifted three of six water contact advisories for the Mississippi Sound Friday afternoon. MDEQ said it's now safe to swim in waters off Lakeshore Beach from Silver Slipper Casino eastward to Poinset, Pass Christian Central Beach from Henderson Avenue to Heirn Avenue, and Biloxi East Beach from Dukate eastward to Kuhn Street.

The sections of waters that remain under water contact advisories are for Pass Christian East from Espy Avenue eastward to Hayden Avenue, Gulfport West from Marie Avenue eastward to Camp Avenue, and Shearwater Beach from Weeks Bayou eastward to Ashley.

MDEQ warns if you swim in these parts of the Mississippi Sound, the current high bacteria levels mean you have a higher chance of getting sick.

MDEQ will lift the advisories when water samples show that bacteria levels are safe for human contact again.

