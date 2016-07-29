Wanted: Truck driver could help capital murder investigation

Saturday night's stabbing death at a St. Martin hotel is being investigated as a possible hate crime because the victim was a transgender woman.

An arrest has been made in connection with the murder of Dee Whigham, a transgender woman found stabbed to death in a Jackson County hotel room over the weekend.

One man is under arrest, accused of killing a transgender woman at a St. Martin hotel Saturday. Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said Dwanya Hickerson, 20, was apprehended on Keesler Air Force Base on Monday morning.

Friends of Dee Whigham, the transgender woman murdered at a Jackson County hotel, gathered for a vigil in her hometown of Hattiesburg Tuesday. Many tears were shed as friends of Whigham talked about the beautiful person she was and the authentic life she lived.

It's been an emotional week for members of the LGBTQ community, and Wednesday night was no different. A candlelight vigil for Dee Whigham was held in Biloxi at Lighthouse Community Church.

The driver of a white pickup truck may hold clues to help crack a murder investigation in Jackson County.

Friday afternoon, investigators released four surveillance pictures showing a truck arriving and leaving from the Kangaroo Store at Washington Avenue and Seaman Road in St. Martin.

Officials say the truck picked up a man between 9 and 9:30pm and gave him a ride to Keesler Air Force Base. That's about an hour after Dee Whigham was found stabbed to death inside the nearby Best Western Hotel. And the man accused of killing her, Dwanya Hickerson, is stationed at Keesler Air Force Base.

The 20-year-old is enlisted in the U.S. Navy, but has been training as a weather forecaster since April. He has no previous criminal history, but is now charged with capital murder.

Investigators believe the driver of the truck may have given Hickerson a ride home the night of the murder, so that person's account could hold valuable clues to the investigation.

If you can identify or know the whereabouts of this vehicle and/or the owner of the vehicle, contact Investigator Leo Allen at (228) 875-0292 or Sgt. Jeff Smith at (228) 762-3016. You can also contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at (228) 769-3063.

