76-year-old Vancleave man reported missing

The Jackson County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing man.

According to officials, 76-year-old Warren Cox was last seen at his Vancleave home on Jim Ramsey Road on July 27. Cox's daughter Angela says he kicked in her bedroom door while she was away at work; taking both his and her medications.

Angela also told officials that Cox took medicine intended to be given to animals.

Warren Cox is 6 feet tall, weighs around 240 pounds, has hazel eyes, salt and pepper hair, and a white mustache and beard.

Cox does not drive, and is said to have trouble walking and remembering things. His daughter does not know what clothes he was wearing when he left.

Anyone with information on where Warren Cox could be is asked to call the Jackson County Sheriff's Department at 228-769-3063.

