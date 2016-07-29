Navy holds training exercise in Woolmarket overnight

Starting around 4pm Friday afternoon, the Navy will begin a 12-hour training exercise at the U.S. Navy Woolmarket Rifle and Pistol Range on Highway 67. (Photo source: WLOX)

If you hear gunfire and see helicopters flying overnight in Gulfport, don't worry: It's just a military exercise.

Starting around 4pm Friday afternoon, the Navy will begin a 12-hour training exercise at the U.S. Navy Woolmarket Rifle and Pistol Range on Highway 67. The drills will run until 4am, and include helicopter operations and the use of pyrotechnics inside the fence line of the range.

Officials with the Gulfport Seabee Base want to spread the word to residents near the range that they'll likely hear a significant increase in activity overnight. They apologize for any inconvenience the exercise may cause, but say it's necessary to sharpen the skills needed to maintain national security.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.