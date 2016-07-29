18-wheeler involved in I-10 accident near Cowan Rd.

An accident on I-10 near Cowan Road is causing a delay in traffic.

Witnesses say an 18-wheeler and several vehicles were involved in an accident in the eastbound lanes. According to officials, an oil spill from one of the vehicles is adding to the danger of an already rain-slick roadway.

The two left lanes are blocked, the Biloxi Police Department is assisting with traffic control.

Please be prepared for delays, or take an alternate route if possible.

