Freebies for National Chicken Wing Day

National Chicken Wing Day

Ahhh the flavorful, robust boldness of chicken wings will get anyone’s mouth watering. And if you love chicken wings, then you have a great reason to celebrate - It's National Chicken Wing Day!

Some people like them hot and spicy. Others like them sweet or plain. Some like them sweet and spicy or dipped in blue cheese dressing (we're talking about you, buffalo wing lovers).

But whether sweet or spicy, bone-in or bone-out, chicken wings are delicious.

So what’s the history behind National Chicken Wing Day other than the deliciousness that is the chicken wing?

Well, July 29 was declared National Chicken Wing Day in 1977 by Mayor Stan Makowski of Buffalo, New York, where the buffalo wing originated, according to nationalchickenwingday.com.

Many restaurants are offering freebies and deals to celebrate. Hooters on Hwy. 49 is offering all you can eat wings until 4 p.m., $11.99. 

