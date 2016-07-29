Jackson Co. businesses thank first responders with food

Employees at Alvix Laboratories organized the cookout, but a total of 17 businesses contributed to make it happen. (Photo source: WLOX)

Jackson County first responders received a little lunchtime appreciation Friday.

Employees at Alvix Laboratories, located at the Sunplex in Ocean Springs, organized the cookout, but a total of 17 businesses contributed to make it happen. First responders enjoying grilled meats, tasty sides, and prize drawings.

OS police officer says he's never been treated to a big cookout like this before. pic.twitter.com/FKRa4Hibdm — Trang Pham-Bui (@TrangPhamBui) July 29, 2016

The free food continues Friday until dinner for those who weren't able to stop by earlier in the day.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.