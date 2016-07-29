Moss Point man shot 8 times now fighting for his life

A man who was shot eight times Sunday night in Moss Point is fighting for his life at Singing River Hospital. Police say they have identified a suspected gunman, and know where that person is, but aren't quite ready to make an arrest.

In fact, investigators are releasing very few details on the case, including the identity of the victim.

The shooting happened around midnight Sunday near Elder Street and Lilly Circle. The victim is currently in ICU in a medically induced coma.

