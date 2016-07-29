Man pleads 'not guilty' in Pascagoula murder case

A Moss Point man charged in a Pascagoula murder case was back in court Friday. Antron Marquis McWilliams pleaded not guilty at his arraignment. Attorney David Futch was appointed to represent him.

McWilliams is accused of shooting Dornelle Brown, 43, in January 2016. The shooting happened at Willow Creek Apartments on Eden Street. When police arrived, they found the victim's body between two buildings. Brown was pronounced dead at the scene.

