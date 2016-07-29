WANTED: Police name 2 new suspects in Pascagoula shooting

Investigators identified the wanted men as Regio Derrell Lavant (left) and Kedric Cornell Taylor (right) both from Moss Point. (Photo source: Pascagoula Police Dept.)

Pascagoula Police need your help locating two men wanted in connection with a July 10 shooting at Ingalls Avenue and Heidenheim Drive. Two people were shot, and so far one person has been arrested.

Investigators identified the wanted men as Kedric Cornell Taylor, 28, and Regio Derrell Lavant, 29, both from Moss Point. They're wanted on two counts each of Aggravated Assault.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is encouraged to call the Pascagoula Police Department at 228-762-2211 or Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

Thursday, 29-year-old Javon Lemuel Roberts of Moss Point was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault. His bond was set at $250,000.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.