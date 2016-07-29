Wang's quality start, Ramirez's homer help Shuckers to win over BayBears

Wei-Chung Wang tallied his sixth quality start in his last seven tries and Nick Ramirez hit his 11th homer of the year in the Biloxi Shuckers' 2-1 win over the Mobile BayBears Thursday night.

Wang allowed a second-inning homer to Todd Glaesmann but settled down after that, recording four strikeouts in six innings en route to his sixth win of the year.

Ramirez countered Glaesmann's solo shot with a two-run homer in the bottom of the second that ended up being the game-winning hit.

Brooks Hall tossed 13 pitches in two innings of relief for Biloxi (13-20), while Stephen Kohlscheen tallied his 14th save of the season.

