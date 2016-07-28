Bay has growing pains as businesses turn up the music - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Bay has growing pains as businesses turn up the music

By Mike Lacy, Reporter
Connect
There is no noise ordinance in Bay St. Louis. So, as businesses have turned up the live music, some residents are getting louder with their complaints. (Photo source: WLOX News) There is no noise ordinance in Bay St. Louis. So, as businesses have turned up the live music, some residents are getting louder with their complaints. (Photo source: WLOX News)
BAY ST. LOUIS, MS (WLOX) -

Along with growth in Bay St. Louis, comes problems. 

Residents are complaining about the loud live music from some of the bars and restaurants in the downtown district. But while some think the noise is the sound of irritation, others think it’s the sound of success.

Ann Hager lives just 100 feet from a bar on the northern end Demontluzin Street. At first, she loved walking over and enjoying a pizza and cold beer at The Ugly Pirate. But now that the bar has introduced a live band, her mood has gotten ugly.

“I hear the repercussion, the boom, boom, boom, in my house,” Hager said. “I can sing along with the singer. I can hear every word that she’s saying in the rooms on the far side of my house, and this goes on for four hours.”

Since the city does not have a noise ordinance, Hager has filed a disturbing the peace complaint in hopes of stopping the problem. If she wins, it could carry a $500 penalty, six months in jail, or both.

But down at the other end of the street, Nikki Moon, owner of The Bay Town Inn - which that also serves as her home - says the noise is ok with her and ok for her business.

“My guests come here for peace and quiet, and they enjoy the town and the comfort they get here,” Moon said. “But they also like to go out in the evening and they like the loud music. So, I think we’ve come to a balance.”

John Ohman, also a resident on the street on the north end of the entertainment area, is for a noise ordinance but the music doesn’t bother him too much.

“I generally tell people my problem with it is that I wish they had better bands," said Ohman. 

Mayor Les Fillingame says a noise ordinance would be difficult to enforce, and that the best option is to negotiate and compromise.

“What we’re hoping going forward is that we can come to a point where the businesses, the community is willing to self-regulate," noted Fillingame. 

The Blind Tiger owner Thomas Genin agrees the problems should be addressed, but says the answers need to be sensible.

“It is good business to be good neighbors,” Genin said. “But it’s also good business to promote what you are. And downtown Bay St. Louis, since I was a young child, has always had places to go late and early into the morning.”

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

    Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:05 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:05:15 GMT
    Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)
    Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)

    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

    More >>

    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

    More >>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:22 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:22:35 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

  • Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Friday, May 25 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-05-25 18:57:52 GMT
    This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    More >>

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly