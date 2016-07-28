Woolmarket community gathers to honor law enforcement - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Woolmarket community gathers to honor law enforcement

By Dave Ryan, Reporter
Connect
Around 40 people attended the event, which was planned via social media. (Photo source: WLOX News) Around 40 people attended the event, which was planned via social media. (Photo source: WLOX News)
WOOLMARKET, MS (WLOX) -

People in Woolmarket are sharing prayers for Baton Rouge officers, and the men and women in uniform who protect our communities.

The tragedy in Baton Rouge inspired residents to plan an appreciation night at Woolmarket Baptist Church on Thursday. 

People in the community took to Facebook decided they needed to do something to deal with the grief and shock of recent police shootings, and to show law enforcers here their gratitude.

Around 40 people attended the event.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly