Woolmarket community gathers to honor law enforcement

Around 40 people attended the event, which was planned via social media. (Photo source: WLOX News)

People in Woolmarket are sharing prayers for Baton Rouge officers, and the men and women in uniform who protect our communities.

The tragedy in Baton Rouge inspired residents to plan an appreciation night at Woolmarket Baptist Church on Thursday.

Maj. Jim Adamo, BPD: I've never been more proud of the officers that patrol your streets and answer your calls — Dave Ryan (@DaveRyanWLOX) July 28, 2016

People in the community took to Facebook decided they needed to do something to deal with the grief and shock of recent police shootings, and to show law enforcers here their gratitude.

"Law enforcement officers are ordinary people, who in a moments' notice, are called to do extraordinary things." pic.twitter.com/YYJlTEIhru — Dave Ryan (@DaveRyanWLOX) July 28, 2016

Around 40 people attended the event.

