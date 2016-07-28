South Mississippi seniors discuss future of health care - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

South Mississippi seniors discuss future of health care

Many seniors say they're concerned about the future of Medicare. (Photo source: WLOX News) Many seniors say they're concerned about the future of Medicare. (Photo source: WLOX News)
PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) -

Right now, less than 20% of Mississippians are over the age of 60. By 2030, that number will climb over 25%.

State and local leaders are now looking at what that means for future health care.

Bea Burton chatted with a few of her closest friends at the Pascagoula Senior Center on Thursday, surrounded by decorations celebrating her recent retirement.

"My coworkers were the best, and I've enjoyed every day of it. Well maybe not every day, but most of them," Burton said with a chuckle.

Now, she's enjoying life more and she's not alone.

"We have a big elderly population in the state of Mississippi, and so the Medicaid ends up paying a lot for that," said State Senator Brice Wiggins.

Mississippi has 750,000 people on Medicaid and that number and costs are growing as more baby boomers become eligible.

"And so we call it the silver tsunami because it's the baby boomer generation and the greatest generation are getting older and requiring the costs of health care and that's driving it up and that's the case in Mississippi," said Wiggins.

Wiggins said Medicaid in Mississippi has a $56 million deficit, and the number one Medicaid cost is long term nursing home care.

Leaders agree that finding solutions now will allow more people like Bea Burton enjoy their retirement years.

"I love to watch 'em line dance, I love to do pottery, and my Bible class is next to my heart," said Burton.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:25:14 GMT
    (Source: MDOT)(Source: MDOT)

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

  • Last frosts of the season

    Last frosts of the season

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:23 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:23:24 GMT
    South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

  • $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    Thursday, March 15 2018 11:54 AM EDT2018-03-15 15:54:58 GMT
    The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly