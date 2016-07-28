Moss Point children salute officers with appreciation luncheon - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Moss Point children salute officers with appreciation luncheon

Officers at the event seemed touched by the show of support. (Photo source: WLOX News) Officers at the event seemed touched by the show of support. (Photo source: WLOX News)
MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) -

Support continues to pour in for police officers in South Mississippi. On Thursday, children in Moss Point honored dozens of men and women in uniform at their first "Salute a Uniform Day" at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church. 

The ceremony opened with music, words of appreciation, and a prayer.

"Thank you for your service, and [we] honor you on this special day. May God bless you," said 11-year-old Reggie Bridgman.

Summer campers thanked military members, police officers, firefighters, border patrol agents, and constables. The special tribute wrapped-up four days of lessons that focused on different careers.

"We want to commemorate that week-long unit so they can see hands-on the people, the men and women who are actually out there making a difference," said Camp Shiloh Director Donna Joseph.

To thank those who serve, campers and church members decided to serve a homemade, barbecue meal.

"It's people like you and programs like this that also encourage us," said Moss Point Police Chief Art McClung. "Children, police and firemen are heroes. They are not people who you need to run away from or be afraid of. Despite what people say, we are here for you."

The officers seemed touched by the show of support, especially from the children.

"These kids doing this for us is just amazing. It lights a fire in you again and makes you appreciate what an awesome job we do have and how blessed we are to be able to do it," said Pascagoula Police Officer Patrick Brandle.

The camp closes out Friday with a Fun Day.

