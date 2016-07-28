Shrek the musical at the Saenger

A fairy tale adventure based on the Oscar-winning animated film, "Shrek The Musical" brings all the beloved characters from the film to life on stage. (Photo source: WLOX News)

Shrek was a blockbuster animated film and a Tony Award winning musical on Broadway followed in its footsteps.

A fairy tale adventure based on the Oscar-winning animated film, "Shrek The Musical" brings all the beloved characters from the film to life on stage.

At the center of the story is a lonely ogre named Shrek, played by Mark Williams.

"It's the story of an ogre who is used to being alone and ostracized and he is invaded by all these fairy tale characters who have been kicked out of their own homes," said Williams.

Not at all pleased to have his home, a swamp, invaded by fairy tale creatures, Shrek decides to travel to see Lord Farquad to win back the privacy of his swamp. He finds himself on a life changing journey alongside a wisecracking donkey, played by Rajaad Compton.

It's a role Compton is having a lot of fun with.

"I enjoy making people laugh and being the punch line," said Compton.

And, it wouldn't be a fairy tale without a princess. Ashley Fountain plays Princess Fiona. Although she's hoping for a prince to rescue her, she may have to settle for an ogre and a donkey to make her dreams come true.

A full orchestra and a talented cast of more than 50 people bring a variety of music to the table.

Williams said, "There are love songs, upbeat songs, it's mainly pop rock."

For a fun filled musical adventure go see Shrek at the Saenger Theater in Biloxi now through July 31. Showtimes tonight through Saturday are 7 p.m. with a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday.

For tickets go to downstagetheatre.com, or buy them at the door at the Saenger.

