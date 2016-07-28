Tropics starting to heat up

On Thursday, there were two areas to watch for tropical development in the Atlantic.

As July winds to a close, tropical activity is beginning to pick up in the Atlantic.

The WLOX First Alert Weather Team is monitoring two areas for possible tropical development over the next week.

One of the tropical waves, called Invest 96-L, was located just west of Africa's coast on Thursday near the Cape Verde Islands. 96-L was moving slowly to the west and is expected to encounter an area that is unfavorable for tropical development.

The other tropical wave, called invest 97-L, was located farther west, about 700 miles southwest of the Cape Verde Islands. 97-L was moving to the west at about 16 miles per hour.

Both 96-L and 97-L have a low chance to develop over the next two days, according to the National Hurricane Center. However, 96-L was given a medium chance to develop over the next five days.

"Right now, there's a lot of dry air," said WLOX Chief Meteorologist Carrie Duncan. "Each of these Invests will have to move through, so we'll just have to wait and see about their progress."

"It's still too early to consider either of these tropical waves as a threat to the United States," WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams said. "But, we're monitoring this developing situation closely."

