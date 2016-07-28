Man wanted for questioning in connection to Biloxi burglary

Biloxi police need your help identifying a person wanted for questioning in relation to a commercial burglary.

Investigator Grandver Everett said the A&J Mini Mart on Iberville Dr. was burglarized Tuesday, and police are still taking inventory at the store to determine exactly what was taken.

Investigators want to question the man who was caught on tape entering the store. Everett said the man was driving a Jeep Cherokee with a two-tone paint job.

If you can help police identify this man, please call Everett at 228-702-3121 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

