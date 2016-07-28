Tiny house is a big hit in Gulfport - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Tiny house is a big hit in Gulfport

During the first hour alone, about 30 people came by to tour the miniature home.
Prices for the tiny houses range from $7,000 to $65,000, depending on how much you do yourself.
There's an upstairs loft, which can fit a queen-size mattress.
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

Turn on the TV these days, and it's not hard to find a show about tiny houses and the people who live in them. Thursday, you could see one up close and personal, courtesy of 84 Lumber in Gulfport and the Tiny House tour.

There it is, all 155-square-feet of it. What do people think? Most said “cute.” It goes beyond cute for Robert Doll. 

“I've been considering it for a while now. It really gives you the opportunity to reconsider what you have and what you need, and it's really a lot of fun to consider that idea,” Doll said.

Are these homes a novelty or a viable housing option? John Starceski markets the homes for 84 Lumber. 

“Some people just want to see it, because they've seen it before and want to see what they look like inside in person. But, we still get a lot of people that are genuinely interested in making this lifestyle change,” Starceski explained.

In addition to the benefits of simplifying your life and downsizing, there's also another benefit to these tiny houses here on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, especially when the threat of hurricanes come, according to Starceski. 

“Being able to move, to move up north in the threat of a large storm or flooding and then being able to come back and just clean up an area,” said Starceski.

Tiny house fans have different reasons for their interest in them. One of them is Debbie Strickland. 

“We're considering moving it to Florida. We have land there, and the building standards are so high there that the cost of building a house is expensive. So, this is like our plan B,” Strickland said.

These homes aren't for everyone. Put Willie Jefferson on that list. 

“I think my record collection would take up most of the space. Twenty thousand 45s and 2,000 albums takes up a lot of space. I need a big house,” Jefferson said.

Still others, like Tina Aultman, say this is the way to go. 

“I'm going to get one. One day, yes. I'll have one one day. I love tiny houses, and they have different communities in different states,” said Aultman.

When it comes to different, these tiny homes have cornered the market.

As for the cost of the tiny houses, they range in price from $7,000 to $65,000, depending on how much you do yourself when it comes to building and furnishing the different models.

