Man wanted in connection with Pascagoula shooting arrested; charged

PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) -

A man wanted in connection with a July shooting in Pascagoula is behind bars. 

Two men were shot near the intersection of Ingalls Avenue and Miller Street in Pascagoula on July 10. The suspect then fled the scene of the shooting in a blue, 2009 Nissan Maxima with an Alabama tag. 

On July 28, 29-year-old Javon Lemuel Roberts of Moss Point was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault. His bond was set at $250,000.

The incident was the 42nd out of 45 reported shootings along the Coast in 2016.

Police say additional arrests are expected. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Pascagoula Police Department at 228-762-2211 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898, or anonymously report a tip to Crime Stoppers.

