MS Gulf Coast Blue Knights host 3rd annual Poker Run

The month of July is going out in style as the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chapter of the Blue Knights International hosts the third annual Brothers and Sisters in Blue Poker Run and Bike show.

The bike show and registration party will be held on Friday, July 29 at the Mississippi Coast Harley Davidson in Biloxi from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.; 941 Cedar Lake Rd. The Poker Run will be held the following day at 9 a.m., and will begin at Twin Peaks in D'Iberville; located at 3516 Sangani Blvd.

The Poker Run will stop at Kelly's in Gulfport, Juan Tequilas in Long Beach, Shaggy's in Pass Christian, and The Ugly Pirate in Bay St. Louis.

The cost is $15 for the bike show, $20 per rider, or $30 each for the both the bike show and Poker Run.

There will be door prizes, raffles, silent auctions from across the country. Proceeds from the event will go to charities supported by the Blue Knights chapter.

For more information on how to register, visit https://www.facebook.com/blueknightsms2/.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.