Urban and Community Forestry Conference is all about the trees

It's all about the trees in Gulfport today as an annual conference plants its roots. It will offer some education and some recognition for the coast.

The message of the day is greener is better. That's what the Mississippi Forestry Commission is hoping to relay at the 29th Annual Urban and Community Forestry Conference.

Arborists and tree enthusiasts from all across the state are gathered for a two-day event at the Courtyard Marriot.

The event features seminars and ceremonies focused on enriching communities through trees. That’s something Bay St. Louis arborist Phillip Rumel says is done well on the coast.

“I think we’ve done real well, you know, in the last 20 years for sure. I mean, most all the coastal cities have an arborist on staff or at least one consulting,” said Rumel. “They are planting trees on a regular basis, which is good. We can see that since Katrina. We’ve lost a lot. We have a long way to go. Hopefully, we’ll continue planting more and more trees.”

Each afternoon, the conference will be open and free to the public. According to organizers, the goal of the conference is to enhance the coast environment and quality of life by planting the right trees in the right places.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.