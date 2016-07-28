Tiny house tours a hit in Gulfport

Prices for the tiny houses range from $7,000 to $65,000, depending on how much you do yourself. (Photo source: WLOX)

A national phenomenon that is sweeping the airwaves on several cable TV channels made its way to the coast today. The Tiny House, Tiny Living tour set up in the parking lot of 84 lumber in Gulfport.

During the first hour alone, about 30 people came by to tour the miniature home. Many said they were impressed by the amount of room despite living space of only 155-square-feet.

The home on display, built by 84 lumber, has a downstairs, which includes a kitchen, bathroom, and small living area. There's also an upstairs loft, which can fit a queen-size mattress.

Several people taking the tour said they may be interested in buying one for their retirement years and downsizing their lives.

One unique feature is the homes are portable and can be hauled from place to place. That would come in handy here on the Mississippi Gulf Coast if we were ever to be threatened by a hurricane.

Speaking of hurricanes, in the months after Katrina, thousands of cottages were set up on the coast. For comparison, the average square footage of a Katrina cottage was anywhere between 400 and 1,000-square-feet.

Prices for the tiny houses range from $7,000 to $65,000, depending on how much you do yourself.

