Gautier police identify body pulled from Pascagoula River

Gautier police have identified the man who was found dead after falling off a boat in the area of Big Lake late Wednesday night. Officer Matt Hoggatt said Stephen Foster Krebs, Sr.’s body was pulled from the water around 11 p.m.

Hoggatt said someone called 911 just before 9 p.m. advising a man fell overboard and did not resurface. That's when the police department's dive team along with the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources were called in to help search for Krebs, who is from Pascagoula.

Hoggatt said the boat Krebs, 75, fell from is a houseboat, and his death is being investigated as an accident.

