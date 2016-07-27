Jungmann's strong start not enough for Shuckers in loss to BayBe - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Jungmann's strong start not enough for Shuckers in loss to BayBears

MOBILE, AL (WLOX) -

Taylor Jungmann tossed a season-high eight innings and gave up just one earned run, but the Mobile BayBears beat the Biloxi Shuckers 2-1 Wednesday night.

Jungmann earned a no-decision and struck out five. The only run he allowed was an RBI single to Kevin Cron in the bottom of the first.

Cron came through with a walkoff RBI single in the bottom of the ninth against Tyler Spurlin. The loss was given to Stephen Peterson, who was the initial reliever that allowed the eventual game-winning run to reach base.

The Shuckers (12-20) scored their only run in the fourth on a solo homer by Javier Betancourt.

Biloxi outhit Mobile 8-5 thanks to Johnny Davis' three-hit effort.

