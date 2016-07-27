Vigil held in Biloxi for transgender murder victim - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Vigil held in Biloxi for transgender murder victim

Two attendees shared a hug after the vigil. (Image Source: WLOX News) Two attendees shared a hug after the vigil. (Image Source: WLOX News)
Attendees lit candles and had a moment of silence to remember Whigham. (Image Source: WLOX News) Attendees lit candles and had a moment of silence to remember Whigham. (Image Source: WLOX News)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

It's been an emotional week for members of the LGBTQ community, and Wednesday was no different.

A candlelight vigil for Dee Whigham was held in Biloxi at Lighthouse Community Church. Whigham was stabbed to death at Best Western hotel in Jackson County on July 23.

Church leaders along with those from the Mississippi Rainbow Center organized the event, even though they didn't know Whigham. Whigham, a transgender woman, lived in Hattiesburg, but was visiting the Coast when she was murdered.

Those in attendance say the tragedy just hit too close to home.

Molly Kester says the murder happened less than five miles from her house. It has shaken her to the core.

"I don't know her personally. The fact that she was a transgender woman that was living her life the way she wanted to live, and just trying to be happy and to lose her life so brutally so short in life, it's just painful," said Kester, who is also transgender. 

Funeral services for Whigham will be held at Bethel UMC in Shubuta, Mississippi, click here for details

