Reward offered for information on drug store burglary suspects

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of two men accused of burglarizing a Hancock County drug store.

Investigator Lynn Jones, with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, said the Kiln Pharmacy on Hwy. 603 was burglarized around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Jones said one suspect stands about 6’3” and weighs around 200 pounds. The other, Jones said, stands about 5’9” and weighs around 170 pounds.

The suspects were dropped off on Hwy. 603 by a dark colored sedan, which continued driving south on the highway.

If you have any information about this crime, please contact Jones at 228-466-6913 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

