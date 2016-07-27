Biloxi vigil, funeral arrangements set for slain nurse - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Biloxi vigil, funeral arrangements set for slain nurse

Dee Whigham will be laid to rest Sunday in Shubuta. Services will start at 11am Bethel United Methodist Church (1952 County Road 690). (Photo source: Facebook) Dee Whigham will be laid to rest Sunday in Shubuta. Services will start at 11am Bethel United Methodist Church (1952 County Road 690). (Photo source: Facebook)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Wednesday night, friends and family will gather in Biloxi to remember the life of Dee Whigham, the transgender nurse who was stabbed to death in a St. Martin hotel room Saturday night. The vigil will begin at 7pm at Lighthouse Community Church (610 Water Street) at 7pm. 

Tuesday night, about 30 people gathered for a similar remembrance in Hattiesburg where Whigham worked as a nurse at Forrest General Hospital. Friends and co-workers talked about what a beautiful person she was and the authentic life she lived. 

Dee Whigham will be laid to rest Sunday in Shubuta. Services will start at 11am Bethel United Methodist Church (1952 County Road 690). 

The United States Navy sailor accused in her killing made his initial court appearance Wednesday in Jackson County where he was denied bond. Dwanya Hickerson, 20, is charged with capital murder after allegedly stabbing, then robbing Whigham after her death. 

Because Whigham was transgender, investigators are looking into the possibility of also charging Hickerson with a hate crime. 

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

