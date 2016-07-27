Future of Hancock Medical could be in jeopardy - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Future of Hancock Medical could be in jeopardy

Hancock Medical Center has been treating patients for more than 50 years. But a presentation showed that the chances of another 50 look slim unless something changes. (Photo source: WLOX) Hancock Medical Center has been treating patients for more than 50 years. But a presentation showed that the chances of another 50 look slim unless something changes. (Photo source: WLOX)
In 2014, the hospital entered a management contract with Ochsner Medical. That contract comes to an end, with the possibility of renewal, in February. (Photo source: WLOX) In 2014, the hospital entered a management contract with Ochsner Medical. That contract comes to an end, with the possibility of renewal, in February. (Photo source: WLOX)
One of the main suggestions given by the consultant was that the hospital should narrow its field of medical procedures. (Photo source: WLOX) One of the main suggestions given by the consultant was that the hospital should narrow its field of medical procedures. (Photo source: WLOX)
BAY ST. LOUIS, MS (WLOX) -

The future of Hancock County's only hospital could be in jeopardy. A presentation Wednesday laid out a bleak future for the medical facility. This presentation sparked tense conversation about change.

Hancock Medical Center has been treating patients for more than 50 years. But a presentation showed that the chances of another 50 look slim unless something changes. If the hospital stays on its current path, according to consultant Scott Phillips, it will soon struggle to keep its doors open.

"My feeling right now is very, very concerning because of the economic impact it could have on our county, short term and long term," said Hancock County Board President Blaine LaFontaine.

According to Phillips, the hospital saw an operating loss of more than $5 million in 2015. In 2014, the hospital entered a management contract with Ochsner Medical. That contract comes to an end, with the possibility of renewal, in February.

For Board of Supervisors President Blaine LaFontaine, this means it's crunch time.    

"So we've got a short window to gather input, gather data and make a decision about what the fate for our hospital is moving forward," said LaFontaine.

According to hospital staff, the partnership between Ochsner and the hospital hasn't panned out as they anticipated it would.

"I think it's been slow. The progress has been slow," said Dr. Noel Duplantier.

"It's not working. It was a great concept, but it's not working," said Dr. Dimitri Yanez.

He had several complaints about the hospital's current operation. For one, he said business was leaving.

"We've seen our patients siphoned off back into the Ochsner system in Louisiana. We're losing our patients," said Dr. Yanez.

Hospital CEO Alan Hodges said anytime that's happened, it hasn't been intentional.

"What we want to do if you're sick and you need care and we can't provide it at Hancock Medical Center, we want you to get that care that you need," said Hodges.

This policy could mean going to another medical facility. But going forward, Hodges is confident that the future looks bright for Hancock Medical.

"I think we just have to decide what we want the hospital to look like," said Hodges.

One of the main suggestions given by the consultant was that the hospital should narrow its field of medical procedures. He said this would help the hospital find focus moving forward in a changing medical environment.

The Board of Supervisors committed to meeting with the hospital Board of Trustees to talk about ensuring Hancock Medical's future.
    
Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

    Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:05 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:05:15 GMT
    Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)
    Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)

    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

    More >>

    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

    More >>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:22 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:22:35 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

  • Grieving couple unable to cremate stillborn, conjoined infants due to NC law

    Grieving couple unable to cremate stillborn, conjoined infants due to NC law

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-05-27 06:24:37 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-05-27 06:24:37 GMT
    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber. (Source: WRAL/CNN)A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber. (Source: WRAL/CNN)

    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber.

    More >>

    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber.

    More >>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly