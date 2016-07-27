Pink Lotus Project hosting free leadership symposium for teens

According to their website, the mission of the organization is to empower them to build and sustain healthy relationships and communities. (Photo source: WLOX News)

Although many adults tell teens to enjoy being young while it lasts, most can agree: life goes on whether they're ready or not.

That's why more than 150 students from across the Gulf Coast will have the opportunity to interact and learn from top professionals at the 2016 Gulf Coast Youth Leadership Symposium at the Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Resort Center on July 30.

Sponsored by the Pink Lotus Project, a local nonprofit that aims to empower women and girls, organizers say they hope to help students understand how professional and leadership development intersect.

"We are thrilled to host this conference along with corporate and community partners. This is a unique opportunity for the Coast's young emerging leaders to learn from some phenomenal leaders" said Jocelyn G. Lane, CEO/Founder of The Pink Lotus Project.

The free event will be held from 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m, and is open to all teenagers between the ages of 13 - 18. Seating is limited. Parents may register kids online, or before the event beginning at 8:30 a.m.

Additional sponsors include AT&T, Mississippi Power, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Theta Zeta Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Mississippi Gulf Coast Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc., and Mississippi Gulf Coast Connection.

For additional information about the Pink Lotus Project, visit their website.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.