Man charged with capital murder of Hattiesburg transgender woman - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

breaking

Man charged with capital murder of Hattiesburg transgender woman denied bond

Whigman, who was transgender, was a registered nurse in Hattiesburg. (Photo source: Facebook) Whigman, who was transgender, was a registered nurse in Hattiesburg. (Photo source: Facebook)
Hickerson was denied bond on July 27. (Photo source: WLOX News) Hickerson was denied bond on July 27. (Photo source: WLOX News)
JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

The United States Navy sailor accused of stabbing a Hattiesburg woman to death has made an initial appearance before Judge T. Larry Wilson.  

Twenty-year-old Dwanya Hickerson, who is accused of murdering Dee Whigham, was denied bond Wednesday afternoon. Hickerson is charged with capital murder after allegedly robbing Whigham after stabbing her death. 

Whigham's body was found on July 23 at a Best Western hotel, just north of I-10. 

As law enforcement pieces together what exactly happened that night, Sheriff Mike Ezell says they are working to determine if there was a relationship between Whigham and Hickerson.

Because the Hattiesburg registered nurse was transgender, investigators are looking into the possibility of also charging Hickerson with a hate crime. 

"Right now we don't know, we only have basic information," said Ezell, who hopes the crime lab can provide answers. "Getting everything to the lab - processing evidence, continue to follow out leads, take phone calls, tips, those kinds of things. So, we still got a lot of work to do."

Two Naval officers were in the courtroom during Hickerson's appearance, and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service will be assisting the Jackson County Sheriff's Department with the case. 

"Right now we're following up on the leads, working with the government and the folks at Keesler," Ezell added. "It's a team effort."

The victim was on the Gulf Coast with friends and coworkers to attend the 7th Annual Gulf Coast Black Rodeo at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.

Originally from Monroe, La., Hickerson enlisted in the Navy in September 2015 in Georgia, and has been stationed at Keesler Air Force Base since April. According to a spokesperson, the sailor has no known criminal history.

Hickerson's preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 12. 

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • breakingMan charged with capital murder of Hattiesburg transgender woman denied bondMore>>

  • Navy sailor charged with capital murder of transgender woman

    Navy sailor charged with capital murder of transgender woman

    Tuesday, July 26 2016 2:02 PM EDT2016-07-26 18:02:20 GMT
    Dwanya Hickerson (Photo source: WLOX)Dwanya Hickerson (Photo source: WLOX)

    One man is under arrest, accused of killing a transgender woman at a St. Martin hotel Saturday. Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said Dwanya Hickerson, 20, was apprehended on Keesler Air Force Base on Monday morning.

    More >>

    One man is under arrest, accused of killing a transgender woman at a St. Martin hotel Saturday. Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said Dwanya Hickerson, 20, was apprehended on Keesler Air Force Base on Monday morning.

    More >>

  • Ezell credits media for quick arrest in capital murder case

    Ezell credits media for quick arrest in capital murder case

    Tuesday, July 26 2016 11:26 AM EDT2016-07-26 15:26:08 GMT
    Jackson County Sheriff's Deputies walk Capital Murder suspect, Dwayna Hickerson, into Jackson County Adult Detention Center. (Image Source: WLOX News)Jackson County Sheriff's Deputies walk Capital Murder suspect, Dwayna Hickerson, into Jackson County Adult Detention Center. (Image Source: WLOX News)

    An arrest has been made in connection with the murder of Dee Whigham, a transgender woman found stabbed to death in a Jackson County hotel room over the weekend.

    More >>

    An arrest has been made in connection with the murder of Dee Whigham, a transgender woman found stabbed to death in a Jackson County hotel room over the weekend.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly