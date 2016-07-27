Police use social media as a tool to help keep officers safe - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Police use social media as a tool to help keep officers safe

By Mike Lacy, Reporter
Connect
Officials say though the video made anit-police remarks, there was no connection to the bank robbery. (Photo source: WLOX) Officials say though the video made anit-police remarks, there was no connection to the bank robbery. (Photo source: WLOX)
The video was filmed outside the Gulfport Police Department in front of a marked patrol car. (Photo source: Gulfport Police Department) The video was filmed outside the Gulfport Police Department in front of a marked patrol car. (Photo source: Gulfport Police Department)
Byron Michael Fairley (Photo source: Gulfport Police Department) Byron Michael Fairley (Photo source: Gulfport Police Department)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

Police say although they are aware of robbery suspect Byron Michael Fairly because of the rap video he posted on Facebook, it had nothing to do with his arrest.

Fairly is accused of robbing a Bancorp South bank Wednesday morning.

According to Sgt. Damon McDaniel, Fairley, 23, pointed the gun at a teller and demanded money. After grabbing cash from the bank, Fairley reportedly ran from the building, but not before his image was captured by surveillance cameras.

McDaniel says investigators later learned the gun used in the holdup was actually a BB gun.

After receiving a description of the suspect, officers spotted Fairley near Klein Rd. and Clarence Dr. McDaniel said Fairley ran from officers, but was later found in a wooded area near Harris Dr. Investigators said Fairley was unarmed when police found him.

McDaniel says Gulfport police became familiar with Fairley after he posted a disturbing rap video to Facebook on July 16. The video was made in an overflow parking lot just a few hundred yards away from police headquarters in downtown Gulfport.

Similar videos on social media are nothing new to the Gulfport Police Department. Officials say social media is an important tool to keep officers safe. Although Fairly's video graphically mentions how it's better for the police to be dead than him, Gulfport police officials are taking care not to overreact.

“It’s so difficult to say when you have an era in which people are wanting to have their own views expressed, and they want to do it in such a way that they touch very many people. To label somebody as a permanent threat is very difficult,” said Deputy Chief Chris Loposser.

Because social media doesn't allow for a cooling off process, the question remains whether the video was a threat; rather than a first amendment right. 

“People are venting on social media right away, so that all has to be taken into account,” Loposser said. “But social media, once it hits there, it’s open to the world and it never goes away."

Even so, care must be taken.

“Any time we get anything like that we want to take everybody at their word,” Loposser said. “So if they are saying threatening things or being threatening, we always have to take them seriously. And we always want to let every officer know to give them every advantage.”

However, Loposser says putting people on a watch list based on their social media posts is extreme.

“We don’t go at it as hey, they’re on this permanent list where we’re going to track these people down,” Loposser said. “It’s simply something for us to be mindful for to make sure officers can be safe as possible.”

Loposser added that while police do monitor social media, much of the information received comes from concerned residents. The key, he says, in determining danger is if a person shows an immediate potential to complete a threat.

Fairley is charged with armed robbery, and his bond was set at $200,000.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

    Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:05 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:05:15 GMT
    Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)
    Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)

    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

    More >>

    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

    More >>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:22 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:22:35 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

  • Grieving couple unable to cremate stillborn, conjoined infants due to NC law

    Grieving couple unable to cremate stillborn, conjoined infants due to NC law

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-05-27 06:24:37 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-05-27 06:24:37 GMT
    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber. (Source: WRAL/CNN)A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber. (Source: WRAL/CNN)

    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber.

    More >>

    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber.

    More >>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly