WLOX Editorial: Everyone needs to be involved to make our communities safe

When a Hattiesburg nurse was stabbed to death in a motel room in St. Martin, surveillance pictures of a suspect were distributed to the media. Soon an arrest was made because people recognized the man in the surveillance pictures and informed police.

It is sad that this crime happened and sad the media had to report it. But it is good to see that citizens are helping law enforcement. This is the kind of cooperation we need with police, media and citizens working together.

We encourage you to never look the other way when it comes to crime. The answer can’t be “I don’t want to get involved.” We all have to be involved to make our communities safe.

That's our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.