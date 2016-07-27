WLOX Editorial: How could you?

To the thieves who took the Christmas decorations used in Gulfport's Harbor Lights Winter Festival; How could you stoop so low as to steal something designed to bring joy to so many people at Christmas time?

If you have any understanding whatsoever of the Christmas spirit, give back the stolen Christmas decorations. If you don't, there is likely a special place for you. And that special place will not feel like winter. And it certainly won't be like Christmas.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

