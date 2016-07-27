Biloxi adds radar to new speed limit signs

The radar signs show the speed of drivers who come close to or over the speed limit. (Photo source: WLOX News)

The Biloxi Police Department is hoping to turn around poor driving habits before having to give out tickets. New radar signs that attach directly under speed limit signs allow drivers to see just how fast they are going if they come close to the speed limit or go over it.

WLOX checked out the new signs to see if they are already making an impact. There are now six of the new, battery operated, radar signs in the City of Biloxi. Biloxi police said its all part of the department's traffic calming efforts.

"Mayor Gilich saw these in another city in his travels and thought it would be a good idea. We did some research and assured him that it would be a good idea. And it would help in our effort to alert the public when their driving habits are not what they should be," said Sgt. Brian Dykes.

Sgt. Dykes has been installing the radar signs in residential areas. One is located off Sunkist Country Club Road and another one is posted in a heavier traffic area off Popp's Ferry Road, just north of Baytree Drive. Dykes said the signs are meant to help drivers make better decisions.

"We would much rather the public police themselves than us having to get involved. Studies have shown that drivers, when they see those either consciously or unconsciously, they are prompted to do the right thing, which is drive the speed limit," said Dykes.

Through Bluetooth technology, the signs will give officers information like traffic count, as well as the speed of every driver and the average speed of drivers. And that information will hopefully remind motorists to slow down and follow the rules of the road.

Sgt. Dykes said the data they collect from the signs will help police determine if they need to send officers to a particular area if speeding has become a problem. Biloxi also has three radar signs and five sign boards with safety messages.

