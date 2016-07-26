Biloxi Shuckers shutout the BayBears in Mobile 2-0 Tuesday night

The Biloxi Shuckers held their second annual job fair Saturday at MGM Park. (Photo source: Biloxi Shuckers)

Hitting has not been the name of the game for the Biloxi Shuckers during the month of July. That trend continued Tuesday night.

Mobile pitching limited the Shuckers to 5 hits, but thanks to the pitching of Angel Ventura and four other pitchers, Biloxi held the BayBears scoreless and gave up only 3 hits.

Ventura (W, 1-2) posted his first win of the season. In 5 and 1/3 innings pitched, he gave up only 3 hits, no runs, 2 base-on-balls and tossed 8 strikeouts.

Taylor Scott, Junior Rincon, Tristan Archer didn't give up a hit in relief and closer Stephen Kohlscheen picked up his 13th save.

Newly acquired Dustin DeMuth got one hit, his first in Double-A baseball. It was a RBI single into center field in the fourth inning that scored the Shuckers first run of the game. Brett Phillips who led off the inning with a single raced home on the hit.

With the bases loaded Tom Belza hit into a double-play but Biloxi plated another run and that's all the Shuckers would need in picking up the victory.

Biloxi (51-49) are slated to battle the BayBears (49-52) 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Hank Aaron Stadium before the five game series shifts to MGM Park Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.