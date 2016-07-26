Biloxi Shuckers shutout the BayBears in Mobile 2-0 Tuesday night - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Biloxi Shuckers shutout the BayBears in Mobile 2-0 Tuesday night

By AJ Giardina, Sports Anchor/Action Reporter
BILOXI, MS (Biloxi Shuckers) -

Hitting has not been the name of the game for the Biloxi Shuckers during the month of July.  That trend continued Tuesday night.

Mobile pitching limited the Shuckers to 5 hits, but thanks to the pitching of Angel Ventura and four other pitchers, Biloxi held the BayBears scoreless and gave up only 3 hits.

Ventura (W, 1-2) posted his first win of the season.  In 5 and 1/3 innings pitched, he gave up only 3 hits, no runs, 2 base-on-balls and tossed 8 strikeouts.

Taylor Scott, Junior Rincon, Tristan Archer didn't give up a hit in relief and closer Stephen Kohlscheen picked up his 13th save.  

Newly acquired Dustin DeMuth got one hit, his first in Double-A baseball.  It was a RBI single into center field in the fourth inning that scored the Shuckers first run of the game.  Brett Phillips who led off the inning with a single raced home on the hit.

With the bases loaded Tom Belza hit into a double-play but Biloxi plated another run and that's all the Shuckers would need in picking up the victory.

Biloxi (51-49) are slated to battle the BayBears (49-52) 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Hank Aaron Stadium before the five game series shifts to MGM Park Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

