Man accused of stabbing ex-girlfriend's boyfriend turns himself in

Gulfport police have arrested a man accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend early Monday morning.

Philip Dwayne Kennedy, 37, turned himself in to police later that morning. He is charged with burglary of a residence and aggravated assault.

Sgt. Damon McDaniel, spokesman for the Gulfport Police Department, said police responded to an assault call at the Sawgrass Apartments on Engram Dr. at 2 a.m. Monday.

That’s where they found a man who had been stabbed in the abdomen. McDaniel said he was rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators said they learned Kennedy had forced entry into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and stabbed her boyfriend. He then left the scene on a bicycle, according to McDaniel.

Kennedy is being held at the Harrison County jail on a $200,000 bond.

