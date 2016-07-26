Man who hit K9 deputy, handler with stolen car sentenced to prison

Dillon Sudduth, of Long Beach, was sentenced to 20 years in prison as a habitual offender after pleading guilty to aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer and taking of a motor vehicle earlier this week.

The charges came from an incident involving Sudduth that happened in Pass Christian on Aug. 3, 2014. District Attorney Joel Smith said on that day, the 20-year-old stole a car from a home on Victoria Ln.

“A family member went to the residence that morning to cut the grass and noticed a vehicle missing, the shed was burglarized, and items were missing from the home. The Pass Christian Police Department released a description of the vehicle to all local agencies,” said Assistant District Attorney Robert McCormick.

Shortly after the burglary was reported, a deputy with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department spotted the stolen car on Pineville Rd.

When the deputy approached the car, Sudduth attempted to drive away, hit a city vehicle, and drove through someone’s yard before turning around.

According to Smith, Sudduth was trying to get back to Pineville Rd. when he hit the deputy and his K9 partner, Dago. After hitting the K9 and his handler, Sudduth hit a tree and tried to get away on foot.

Although Dago was injured from the hit, he was able to help apprehend Sudduth. Sudduth told the court this week he was high on methamphetamine for several days leading up to the incident and could not remember everything from that day.

The deputy had torn ligaments in his knee, which required surgery to repair. Dago suffered a fractured hip and had to be retired from service.

Because he was sentenced as a habitual offender, Sudduth must serve his entire 20-year sentence without the possibility of parole. His prior convictions include possession of precursor chemicals and receiving stolen property.

