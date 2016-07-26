Mississippi Tax Free Weekend now underway, runs through Saturday - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Mississippi Tax Free Weekend now underway, runs through Saturday

Clothing and footwear will be among the best sellers during Mississippi's Tax Free Holiday Weekend. (Photo source: WLOX) Clothing and footwear will be among the best sellers during Mississippi's Tax Free Holiday Weekend. (Photo source: WLOX)
MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

Shoppers will be hitting the stores hard Friday and Saturday for the Mississippi Tax Free Weekend.

Starting at 12 a.m. Friday, the 7 percent state sales tax will not apply to eligible clothing and footwear items. The sale ends at midnight on Saturday.

Items on the tax free list include baby clothes, school uniforms, gym clothes, night clothes, veils, and work clothes and uniforms.

There are several guidelines that detail what can be purchased without sales tax this weekend, according to the Mississippi Department of Revenue. One guideline is the $100 threshold. An item or multiple items sold as a set cannot cost more than $100.

You can find the full list of Mississippi Tax Free Weekend guidelines here.

