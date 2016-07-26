'Pokemon Go' players not welcome on MS Coast Coliseum property

Officials with the coliseum and convention center fear players hoping to “catch them all” could disrupt business at their facilities. (Photo source: WLOX)

Another well-known location on the coast is saying no to the popular augmented reality game “Pokemon Go.” This time, it’s the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center.

Officials with the coliseum and convention center fear players hoping to “catch them all” could disrupt business at their facilities.

Ironically, two Pokemon “gyms” and three “Poke Stops” are located on the property. Players train their Pokemon at the “gyms” and collect free items from “Poke Stops.”

According to officials, no one attempting to play the game will be allowed on Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center property.

The Naval Construction Battalion Center in Gulfport said earlier this month the game presents a security issue because of people trying to come on base to catch the virtual creatures. Base officials also said the game cannot be played by personnel on base, except for in housing areas.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs also issued a statement saying “Pokemon Go” players are not welcome at the Biloxi National Cemetery. VA officials said the game goes against the solemn purpose of the cemetery.

